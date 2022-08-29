Bega District News
State Cricketers begin tour of the Far South Coast

Joel Erickson
Joel Erickson
Updated August 29 2022 - 7:41am, first published 3:36am
Kids will be able to meet state cricketers and have fun doing it during the Country Blitz program this week.

Three cricketers representing Cricket NSW will head to the Far South Coast this week for the Country Blitz program.

Joel Erickson

Joel Erickson

Senior Journalist

Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.

