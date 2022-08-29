State Cricketers begin tour of the Far South Coast

Three cricketers representing Cricket NSW will head to the Far South Coast this week for the Country Blitz program.
Former Bega Angledale junior Jade Allen, her NSW team-mate Tahlia Wilson, and NSW Men's and Sydney Thunder player Matt Gilkes will visit several schools in the region during their three-day visit.
The players will visit Merimbula Public School, Sapphire Coast Anglican College, Tathra Public School, Bega Valley Public School, Bega High School, Pambula Public School, and Lumen Christi Catholic College.
Registration for both junior and senior cricket is now open, and the program will provide an opportunity for local students to meet some current state players and have fun doing it.
The three players will also be at Club Bega from 5pm to 6pm on Tuesday evening for a 'meet and greet'.
The players will be available to sign autographs, take photos, or just have a chat.
The Far South Coast Cricket Association will run junior grades for boys and girls from the age of five to 15, A, B, and C Grades for senior men, and a senior women's competition this summer.
If you're interested in playing, you can find your local club at www.playcricket.com.au. Alternatively, contact Rodney McDonald on 0410 529 517.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
