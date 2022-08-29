VIEW Club celebrates 30-year members at Christmas in July

VIEW Club members from around the Far South Coast converged on Pambula last month for a 'Christmas in July' celebration.
Members from Eden, Bega, Narooma, and Merimbula joined the festivities at Oaklands on July 25 along with members of the Eden Men's Shed and the Twofold Ladies Club.
"The Oaklands dining room was decked out in Christmas decorations, and there were bon bons on the table for everyone," an Eden View Club spokesperson said.
"Each table of guests completed a Santa's visit application, and there was much laughter when Santa read each one out."
Eden VIEW Club's President, Bev Walker, also known as Santa, said she was very pleased see so many visitors in attendance and to see how much everyone enjoyed the Christmas in July.
Two Eden VIEW Club members Beryl Kelly and Pauline Mitchell were presented with 30-year membership badges by former national VIEW vice president, Pat McRae, during the event.
Eden VIEW Club will hold its night light luncheon meeting at the Eden RSL Hall on Monday, September 26, and visitors and new members are always welcome.
