Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

VIEW Club celebrates 30-year members at Christmas in July

August 29 2022 - 3:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

VIEW Club members from around the Far South Coast converged on Pambula last month for a 'Christmas in July' celebration.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.