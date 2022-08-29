The Montreal Goldfield in Bermagui held a community day on Sunday, August 28, in preparation for re-opening for the first time since Easter.
Chris Franks, chairman of the goldfield's management committee, said the Bermagui Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism had floated the idea of giving the abandoned goldfield a new lease of life years ago, but felt the project was too big.
Then Judi Hearn, a retired historian from country Victoria, moved to the area and said "this has got to happen".
Meanwhile Bega Valley Shire Council had a goldfield that needed looking after, Mr Franks said.
"They didn't have a hope of doing it themselves and we emerged very quickly as a group of interest.
"We got Council's blessing and they left us to it," he said.
The project started in the late 1990s and the group of volunteers were soon running tours of the site.
The tours were officially launched in 2004, by which time the goldfield was a recognised historical site.
"Our role here is to preserve any remnants of the gold digging and we do that by preserving the shafts that have been dug."
There is also an environmental angle because the goldfield had been clear-felled by the diggers in 1880.
"There was no saving anything," Mr Franks said. "Gold was the name of the game."
One of the early volunteers recalled that in the late 1930s the site was "totally devoid of trees. There were just shafts and mullock heaps," he said.
The bush on the site regenerated naturally with no human intervention.
"We take the nurturing of it very seriously," Mr Franks said.
The site was proclaimed a goldfield in 1880.
"The diggers descended on the place and found it was incredibly gold-bearing," he said.
On the beach they only had to dig for five feet before hitting gold.
"It was the easiest digging any of those diggers would have ever encountered."
They took just six months to clean out a six- to seven-kilometre stretch of the beach.
"Then they followed the old river system from the beach to here and realised that between here and the lake the old river bed was covered in gold."
It took two-man teams four or five days to dig the 30 to 40 feet to reach gold.
At its peak there were 2000 people working there.
Within eight years of the goldfield's deregistration in 1884, two bridges had been built - the one across Wallaga Lake and the one near River Rock Cafe - as well as a wharf so that the farming communities of Tilba and Cobargo could ship their produce, Mr Franks said.
Bermagui rapidly grew from there.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
