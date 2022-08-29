Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Our Places

Montreal Goldfield's glittering past

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated August 29 2022 - 7:41am, first published 4:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Montreal Goldfield community day was made possible by Bermagui Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui Historical Society, Bermagui Men's Shed and Bermagui Seasiders.

The Montreal Goldfield in Bermagui held a community day on Sunday, August 28, in preparation for re-opening for the first time since Easter.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.