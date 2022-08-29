Roosters wrap up grand-final spot, Sea Eagles stay alive in Group 16 semi finals

The Bega Roosters will play in the Group 16 grand final after an upset win over the Bombala Blue Heelers in Sunday's major semi final.
After a tight tussle last weekend with Eden, the Roosters put on a dominant display up the mountain, scoring four tries to one in an 18-6 win.
Advertisement
Bega's Jesse Duchesne was the only try-scorer in a tight first half, but a quick-fire double to Zach Cuzner in the second half, followed by a Liam Kelly try three minutes later, put the game out of reach. William Roberts scored a consolation try after the hour mark.
The Blue Heeler will now play Tathra in next weekend's preliminary final after the 2019 premiers recorded a strong 38-24 win over the Eden Tigers in the minor semi final.
Rhyse Grewar got the Tigers off to the perfect start with a try in the third minute, but Tathra controlled the majority of the first half to take a 16-10 lead into the break.
Kyle Shepherdson scored for Tathra in the first minute of the second half, and tries to Bryce Philipzen and Josh Finucane blew the scoreline out to 32-10 with just over 20 minutes to play.
Eden mounted a mini comeback with tries to Josua Waqavesi and Harrison Baker after the hour mark, but Tathra held firm for the win.
In league tag, Bombala went straight through to the grand final with a dominant 28-6 win over Tathra.
Amy Stone and Maree Coates both scored doubles for the winners, while Shea Kelly got her name on the scoreboard for the Sea Eagles.
Tathra will play Bega next weekend for a spot in the grand final after Ali Ringland's perfect day with the boot carried the Chicks to a 26-24 win over Narooma.
The Devils will likely consider themselves unlucky to lose the game after scoring five tries to four, including a hat-trick to Lilly-Rose Bennett, but the kicking was the difference as Ringland was a perfect five-from-five (including a penalty goal) while Narooma's kicker Jade Scrymgeour only managed two conversions.
Bombala also qualified for the reserve grade grand final, beating Tathra 30-12 in the major semi final.
The Blue Heelers scored three tries through Murray Jackson, Lepani Volavola and Andrew Anderson before Tathra got on the board through Cody Preo, and another three tries in the second half, including a Lachlan Simpson double, sealed the win.
The Snowy River Bears are up next for Tathra after they knocked the Eden Tigers out with a 30-20 victory.
Eden held a 12-6 lead midway through the first half, but three tries in 12 minutes helped the Bears qualify for next weekend's preliminary final.
The most exciting game of the weekend was arguably Batemans Bay's 26-20 win over the Cooma Stallions in the Under 18s major semi final.
Cooma held a late 20-16 lead over the minor premiers, but Kye Bruce and Liam Selwood both scored to secure the Tigers' place in the grand final.
The Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs will play Cooma next weekend following a 32-14 win over the Eden Tigers in the Under 18s minor semi final.
All preliminary finals will be played at Batemans Bay's Mackay Park next Sunday, September 4.
Advertisement
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.