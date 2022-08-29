Bega District News
Roosters wrap up grand-final spot, Sea Eagles stay alive in Group 16 semi finals

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated August 29 2022 - 1:56am, first published 1:55am
The Tathra Sea Eagles are still alive to defend their 2019 Group 16 premiership after a 38-24 win over the Eden Tigers. Picture by Razorback Sports Photography

The Bega Roosters will play in the Group 16 grand final after an upset win over the Bombala Blue Heelers in Sunday's major semi final.

