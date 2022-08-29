Pambula Summit leads to further funding for improved communications

Pambula Business Chamber has received funding to help develop communications for the village.
The funding of $17,000 follows the Pambula Town Summit which was held at the end of 2021.
President of the Pambula Business Chamber Michelle Pettigrove, said the funding would allow an overhaul of communications, which was a project arising out of the summit.
"It will allow us to redevelop the website and enable QR coding for our history walk and the mural/art trail," Ms Pettigrove said.
Further artworks are being completed around Pambula as part of the art trail.
"The website will be for everyone and we will be able to promote anything happening in the community," Ms Pettigrove said.
The Town Summit came about after the Bega Valley Business Forum was funded through Resilience NSW to looka at disaster recovery, future growth and long term resilience for the chambers in the Bega Valley Shire.
The funding covered a Town Summit in each chamber area, plus further funding to begin enabling some of the resulting projects.
Ms Pettigrove said Pambula Business Chamber thanked the local residents and businesses who attended the Town Summit.
"It was great to hear such positive feedback and suggestions from such a passionate group of stakeholders," Ms Pettigrove said.
"The process of collating the data and presenting it in a professional and coherent way took longer than expected as the input was so generous. It deserved real commitment and time to process," said Jo Kelly, director of People Places and Partnership commissioned to deliver the summit and resulting research.
The result was a six-point action plan that included
As part of Experiencing Pambula District, three projects were specifically mentioned, Pambula River Walking Path, a visitor experience app for a self-guided scenic tour and the Pambula mural art project.
The art project costing $50,000 is already well underway, the app has an estimated cost of $20,000 in year one and $10,000 in year two while the Pambula River Walking Path is estimated to be a $3m project.
The path would follow the Pambula River from Pambula Beach to Panboola. It would offer a unique visitor experience, with potential to walk from either the Oaklands complex or Pambula Village, via Panboola Wetlands, to Pambula Beach - or the reverse.
The team at People Places and Partnership collaboated with volunteers from Pambula Business Chamber to create a document that represents Pambula and its hopes.
"This living document can be used well into the future to inform local and state government, as well as the community, of Pambula's vision," Ms Kelly said.
The Pambula Village Stragetic Plan soon on the Pambula Business Chamber's website which is currently under re-furbishment.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
