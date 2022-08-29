Man allegedly caught drink driving with kids in the back

A man will face court after he was allegedly caught drink driving with two children in the back seat.
About 4.40pm on Saturday, August 27, police were patrolling the Princes Highway, Yellow Pinch - about 24 kilometres south of Bega - when they attempted to pull over a Nissan Pathfinder.
Police will allege in court the vehicle failed to stop, leading to a pursuit where the Pathfinder allegedly reached speeds of 90km/h in a 50km/h zone.
Police say the vehicle eventually stopped on Candelo-Wolumla Road, Wolumla.
The 34-year-old male driver - who had two children in the back seat of his car, allegedly returned a positive result to a roadside breath test.
Both of the children were uninjured during the alleged incident.
He was arrested and taken to Bega Police Station where he blew a reading of .222 during a secondary breath analysis.
The man was charged with high-range drink driving, drive recklessly/furiously or in a dangerous manner, driving with a breath sample from another person in interlock device, and contravening an AVO.
The man appeared at Wollongong Bail Court on Sunday, August 28, where he was refused bail to appear in Batemans Bay Local Court on Monday, August 29.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
