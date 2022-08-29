There was a rare sight on Wallaga Lake over the weekend.
A majestic historical 18-foot skiff was sailing on the lake, skippered by Bermagui's James Watt.
Why?
"Because I can," he said. "Skipper's right."
"We are doing a refit here over the winter so it is bit a bonding for my crew before I do some work on it."
Mr Watt has a marine services business at Bermagui's harbour.
The original skiff Scot was built in 1905 and the replica that sailed on Wallaga Lake was built in 1995, Mr Watt said.
It is one of ten 18-foot skiff replicas that still sail in Sydney Harbour every weekend during the season that runs from October to April.
They are known as the Queens of the Harbour and sail with the Sydney Flying Squadron, Australia's oldest open boat sailing club, he said.
Mr Watt drives to Sydney every weekend of the season to skipper the boat.
He said the ten original 18-foot skiffs were built between 1900 and 1950.
Their beams range from six to eight foot, have different rigs and are capable of different speeds but they "were all world champions in their year," Mr Watt said.
The skiffs have unlimited sail area and different rigs "so you can put up as much sail as you dare," he said.
Mr Watt said Scot is club champion and competes in the nationals every year.
"We are club point score champions for the 2022 season."
It is not unknown for the heavy boats to capsize.
There is a tradition that if one of them capsizes near the shore of the Royal Prince Edward Yacht Club in Point Piper, the skipper and crew will be greeted by a waiter bearing neat rum when they come to shore.
The old-style skiffs are incredibly difficult to sail.
Sydney Flying Squadron's website said the replica boats "are built and sailed using skills no longer practiced. These boats provide an insight into how sailing used to be almost a century ago."
Given how shallow Wallaga Lake is in places the sailing skills of Mr Watt and his Sydney-based crew would have been really tested.
Bermagui has another link with the historical 18-foot skiffs.
Bermagui-born Norm Blackman was skipper of Yendys (Sydney spelt backwards) when it won championships in the late 1930s.
Yendys is another of the historical skiffs that races in Sydney Harbour every weekend during the season.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
