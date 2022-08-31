Dave Houston is bringing his unlikely art of depression comedy to Narooma next month.
In his one-man show he explores his mental health journey of the last 30 years through songs, storytelling and laughter.
Mr Houston has been a comedian since he was 17 and has made a full-time career of creating theatre by combining acting and music.
He studied for four years and took his first solo show to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival when was 23.
Years later, his second solo show for the international festival is called Still Here.
"I have lived experiences of mental health challenges since I was 20 so in recent years I have partnered with mental health services like the Royal Children's Hospital, Headspace, the Regional Adversity Mental Health Project and other community groups."
Together, they make community theatre shows that deal with wellbeing and community recovery from bushfires, floods and other natural disasters.
He worked with the Cobargo Wellness Group on a show called My Super Power.
It is part of the Ginger the Frog wellness program that was developed by Sarah Campbell Lambert and is how Mr Houston got connected with the South Coast.
Originally from Melbourne, Mr Houston now lives in the Byron Bay Hinterland.
He was artist in residence for a year at Byron Bay High School where they made a show about the Black Summer bushfires, the recent floods, climate protests, natural disasters and the youth protest voice.
"That show was called Rising - rising temperatures, rising water, rising voice of community and rising resilience in adversity."
In Still Here by Dave & the Dave's Mr Houston plays five characters, all named Dave.
There is work-for-the-dole stage manager Davo who is always getting himself into trouble, Rave Dave King of Hip Hop, Dfa (D for Dave) the theatre technician and the honest story teller Dave with his personal stories of drama school, depression, medication, love, loss and life.
The fifth character is Uncle David, who thinks he is the greatest actor in the world but now only tours Seagulls and other Gold Coast clubs.
"Especially with Uncle David I have that freedom to mix those three comedy characters, but even in my own journey there is a lot of comedy," Mr Houston said.
The "comedy with a few serious bits" comes with punk, rock-and-roll and folk songs.
Still Here will be at Bend & Sip at 98A Campbell Street in Narooma at 3pm on Saturday September 17 with Q&A at the end, followed by local band Heart Shaped Logic at 4.30pm.
Link to Still Here show site and bookings
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
