Tura Beach para surfer takes out national title, world championships up next

A Tura Beach-based para surfer will head to the United States later this year after taking out a national title in Port Macquarie.
John Wheele, 47, won the S1 category at the Australian Para Surf Championships at Bonny Hills Beach on August 20.
Para surfing is competitive surfing for people with a disability. John was born missing his right hand, his sternum, and with a smaller shoulder with a limited range of movement.
His condition didn't stop him from getting in the water though, as John said he started surfing against able-bodied competitors at a young age.
However, he was kicked out of his boardriders club due to "insurance issues" and stopped competing at the age of 19.
He continued surfing as a hobby, but spent 10 years out of the water after a move west to work in the mines.
He got back into surfing when he and his wife Jacklynn moved to Tura Beach seven years ago, and started competing again when he found out about para surfing.
"Para surfing is surfing specifically for people living with disabilities," Wheele said. "It's getting bigger every year, but it's still nowhere near where it should be in regards to the amount of competitions.
"I found out about it through word-of-mouth. I spoke to a guy named Nathan Hedge, an ex-professional surfer, who told me about the movement, and I basically looked it up from there.
"I ride a normal surf board, but other competitors will have modifications depending on their impairment."
Wheele said this year's national championships was the first event with new divisions to match up with para surfing around the world.
"Upper-limb disabilities used to surf with lower-limb disabilities, but they've segregated that now," he said
Wheele will now look towards the World Championships at Pismo Beach, California, where he'll travel as part of the Australian Irukandji Surf Team in December.
Pismo Beach is about 300 kilometres northwest of Los Angeles.
"It was immediate qualification when I won," he said. "Last year I was offered a wildcard, but I didn't take it up because of COVID."
Wheele said he wouldn't be so successful without the support of his wife Jacklynn.
"A huge thanks to my wife for her support," he said. "She's a personal trainer and she does an amazing job designing programs around my disability."
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
