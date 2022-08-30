Barragga Bay's Elise Idiens is a finalist in the City of Sydney's Australian Life competition for amateur and professional photographers.
It is the first photography competition that Ms Idiens has entered since she became addicted to the medium eight years ago.
The competition asked for imagery that conveyed an Australian story.
Ms Idiens' story was of her painful rehabilitation after spinal surgery for a herniated disc.
It was a devastating injury for the former A-grade hockey player and gymnast.
She spent months in recovery gently walking around her parents' 3000-acre property in Gooloogong against the backdrop of Conimbla National Park in Central West NSW.
Ms Idiens lived in Sydney for 10 years where she worked as a hairdresser and then moved to Wollongong but "I was always gravitating back to the country by doing pop-ups in rural and remote areas".
She called her hairdressing pop-ups Mane and Tales.
Ms Idiens' photographs elicit very emotive responses which come from how hairdressing enables her to connect with people on a very intimate level.
"I would not get into those moments and see and learn about the community without the hairdressing.
"Because of hairdressing it is an intimate interaction with a stranger so the scissors and the camera go hand-in-hand."
Growing up in Central West NSW, Ms Idiens has always had an interest in First Nation people.
Since moving to Bermagui two years ago she has been drawn to the people of the Yuin nation and their strong culture.
She studied the Dhurga language for a semester with Patricia Ellis, co-author of the Dhurga Dictionary and Learner's Grammar, and volunteers for Katungul Women's Health Group.
"For First Nation people, community is everything and coming together as family is everything.
"Coming to Bermagui and not knowing anyone I was craving that," she said.
"It has been interesting coming into a smaller community and learning stories."
Photography is a way of meditating for Ms Idiens.
She uses it to help herself, as well as to serve others by capturing images of people and the talents they have.
"Underlying it all, I just want Australians to learn their country further.
"The medium of photography gives me the ability to offer insights into locations, events and the community they would never normally find themselves in," she said.
Ms Idiens' photograph will be on display in Sydney's Hyde Park from September 15 to October 9.
It will then join the Moon Struck group photography exhibition at Bermagui's Frame & Brush until October 20.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
