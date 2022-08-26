Bega District News

Second bout of COVID-19 a painful reminder not to be complacent

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
August 26 2022 - 2:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Oh no, not again. Seriously?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.