Three men arrested and charged after alleged break-in at Mogareeka

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated August 26 2022 - 4:08am, first published 2:13am
Three men have been charged with break-and-enter offences after an alleged break in at Mogareeka. File picture

Three men have been arrested and charged with break-and-enter offences over an alleged break in at Mogareeka on Monday, August 22.

