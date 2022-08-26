Three men arrested and charged after alleged break-in at Mogareeka

Three men have been arrested and charged with break-and-enter offences over an alleged break in at Mogareeka on Monday, August 22.
Police said three men allegedly entered a home on Tathra-Bermagui Road just after 3.30am. The men were allegedly wearing masks and armed with knives and a baseball bat.
Police will alleged in court that the men allegedly tied a 64-year-old woman to a chair, demanded cash and ransacked the home before fleeing the scene with jewellery and electronic goods.
The woman was not physically injured during the alleged break-in, and managed to free herself before a neighbour called police about 6.30am.
Following an investigation, police searched a home on Howard Avenue, Bega, and a caravan at the Bega Showgrounds about 6pm on Thursday, August 25.
During the searches, police allegedly found and seized a replica handgun, more than 2.5 kilograms of cannabis, electronic items, jewellery, and other items relevant to the investigation.
A 19-year-old man was arrested at the home, and a 42-year-old man was arrested at the caravan.
A 30-year-old man was also arrested at a house on Herganhans Lane, Angledale.
The three men were taken to Bega Police Station and charged with aggravated break-and-enter and commit serious indictable offence, robbery armed with an offensive weapon, being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, take/detain a person with intent to obtain advantage, and common assault.
The 19-year-old man was also charged with resisting a police office, possessing an unauthorised pistol, and possessing a prohibited drug.
The three men were refused bail to appear in Bega Local Court on Friday, August 26.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
