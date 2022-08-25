Woolworths managers from stores located between Vincentia and Merimbula have cooked up a storm at Ricky's Place in Bega with 140 frozen meals to be donated to Sapphire Coast Community Pantry.
Advertisement
The managers also took up the challenge of getting together as many swags as possible to donate to Mission Australia in Bega for those sleeping rough.
Woolworths group manager Ben Sealey said he often immerses the group of managers into the community to ensure they understand the culture and needs of their communities and so they can "give back outside of their day job".
Mr Sealey said the group has had a renewed focus on the community since the Black Summer bushfires of 2019/20 and the group activities were for them to recognise "just how fortunate they are".
Getting the crew together to cook was a team building exercise, but it allowed them to pull together and use their people power to recognise a need and do something about it.
The Woolies and Pantry relationship has long been nurtured through Woolworths' donation of surplus food to the charitable organisation through its food diversion program as part of the company's sustainability goals.
Sapphire Community Pantry Manager, Ally Roberts said the need for frozen meals at the service had increased tenfold due to many more people struggling with rising living costs.
RECENT NEWS:
Sapphire Community Pantry's lead cook Sharon Cornthwaite said the idea was the pantry would freeze the left over food from their service on a Monday to distribute to people when they visited the Pantry, however there were so many people visiting that there was only roughly 10 meals leftover.
"I've come in a couple of extra times to make extra meals out of easy things to make, so this is a really good start for us to get a lot of meals to the Pantry and then we'll start a rotation of trying to get meals there.
"We don't really have an idea of how much we use, but it's probably between 50 and 60 meals a week there."
Ms Cornthwaite agreed there were a lot more people "on edge", and said people were having to choose between buying basics like dairy, meat or vegetables due to inflated prices.
In an effort to help out as much as they could, the managers had also managed to pull together 18 swags and three sleeping bags to donate to Mission Australia in Bega.
Advertisement
Tura Beach store manager Lisa Payne said the idea came from her employee Jan Wheeler who saw a campaign in Queensland to get swags for people sleeping rough.
Ms Payne's whole team managed to raise $1400 through a community bake sale and from monetary donates and a raffle organised by employees - enabling them to buy 9 swags as a result.
"We are in very fortunate positions, we are on good incomes, and to be able to partake and give back as a big company in a small way is really important," she said.
"Woolies doesn't do this for any publicity, we do it because it's good for us as store managers and for us to be involved in our local communities, it's really just people helping out their local community," said Ms Payne.
Advertisement
Thank you for supporting reginal journalism, we could not provide local, up-to-date news to the Far South Coast community without your help.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.