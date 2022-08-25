Jade Allen on selectors' radar for inaugural U19 Women's T20 World Cup

Cobargo's Jade Allen has been named as one of the 25 young players taking part in next month's Under 19 Lanning vs. Perry series in Brisbane.
Allen and 24 other young, promising female players across the country will play three T20 matches over two days to "test their skills against fellow up-and-coming cricketers".
Allen is one of 12 players in the squad who is contracted for the upcoming Women's National Cricket League season. She will play with the NSW Breakers.
The matches will act as an 'audition' for the inaugural ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa to be held in January, 2023, with final selection to take place at the U19 National Championships in December.
Former Australian cricketer Sarah Aley is the Head Coach of the Women's Under 19 team and will be supported by Erin Osborne and Dulip Samaraweera.
Aley will attend the Lanning vs. Perry series as a selector, while the two sides will be coached by the two assistant coaches.
Cricket Australia's Head of Women's Performance, Shawn Flegler, said the series was a great opportunity for young players who had missed a lot of cricket due to COVID-19.
"After the difficulties presented by the pandemic in the past two season, we're thrilled the Lanning vs. Perry Series will return this year as part of what has become an extensive player pathway for the best young female cricketers across Australia," he said.
"It's an exciting period coming up for this age group with the inaugural Women's U19 T20 World Cup in January and this series is the first of several opportunities for players to put their name forward for selection.
"With a number of WBBLA and WNCL contracted players involved in the series, we're looking forward to an exceptionally high standard of cricket across the three matches."
The three matches will be played across September 3 and 4 at the National Cricket Campus in Brisbane.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
