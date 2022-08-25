A Bega man who only ever held a learner's licence in 2004 has faced court after he crashed his own unregistered motorbike while intoxicated.
Alan Robert White, 37, appeared in Bega Local Court unrepresented on Tuesday, August 23, and pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, driving while unlicensed, and using an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.
Advertisement
He told the court he sustained numerous injuries during the accident that occurred on July 4 including broken bones, but said "It was my fault, I shouldn't have been on it, I was drunk".
According to documents tendered to the court, the accident occurred on Anderson Street in Bega and had been reported to police after a witness saw the motorbike crashed on the side of the road.
White said he held a motorbike learner's licence "years ago" and that the motorbike was only unregistered and uninsured for "a few weeks". The motorbike was originally registered in his name.
Magistrate David O'Connor disagreed with the man and said according to the police report the motorbike had actually been unregistered and uninsured for three months at the time of the accident.
White was convicted and fined $950.
He was also disqualified from driving for six months and given a mandatory 12-month interlock order on any vehicle he may drive if licensed.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.