Pambula running legend Dane Waites appears in short documentary film, watch online and vote now

Local running legend Dane Waites is the focus of a short documentary created by Doug Reckord of Bega Tathra Safe Ride for a film festival that features people living with a disability.
The film, Give Dane a Clean Run, has been entered in the Australian Documentary category of the Focus on Ability Short Film Festival.
The link to watch the film went live on Wednesday, August 24 and Mr Reckord has encouraged the Bega Valley community to leave a comment or vote for the film.
"One of the prizes is a new car and I'd be thrilled if our community won that for Dane and Junee [his mother]," said Mr Reckord.
The short film featured a long list of esteemed local people including Member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain who said Dane had motivated people people right across the country and described him as "a champion who gets behind the causes that matter".
Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick described Dane as "a true champion of our community" and was inspired by Dane's focus on cleaning up the roads and highways of the Bega Valley Shire.
Bega Cheese Chairman Barry Irvin described Dane as a "great asset this this community" and acknowledged his fantastic ability to connect with his people in his local area.
Member for Bega Dr Michael Holland said Dane was "a great advocate for the environment" and led by example by cleaning up the Shire's roads. He said he was "an individual with personal wisdom and insight".
The Bega Valley community has long been inspired by Dane, who has autism, especially after his superhuman achievement of running more than 4000km from Perth to Pambula in 2017 to raise awareness about the condition he lives with.
Mr Reckord said his relationship with Dane really took off after the two connected for a successful community litter reduction campaign - Give Dane a Clean Run.
"For years I have seen Dane running on our local roads and have been aware of his amazing achievements, including running from Perth to Pambula.
"Then one day when I was contemplating the roadside litter on Sapphire Coast Drive, Dane ran past. I tooted the horn, as many local drivers do, and received Dane's signature running wave, in acknowledgement.
"A thought entered my head, 'I wonder if Dane would lend his support to our roadside clean-up campaign?'
"I contacted Junee and met up with her and Dane and "Give Dane a Clean Run" was born," he said.
In the film Dane said he was very proud to be an ambassador for the campaign and said he was also very excited to continue his promotion towards a having a shared footpath built from Bega to Tathra.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
