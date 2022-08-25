Bermagui Growers and Makers Market is one of more than 30 businesses that received seed funding from the Bega Valley Shire Council for "business growth and development activities" through council's Business Boost Ideas program.
The Bermagui market won the funding to develop an online store.
Greg Lisssaman, president of the Bermagui Growers and Makers Market, is part of the team managing the development of the store.
While the market has a basic website as an interim step, the team have been looking for ways to promote and profile local growers and makers.
Mr Lissaman is also co-founder of the Gourmet Coast Trail that stretches from Batemans Bay to Eden.
"We have seen from the Gourmet Coast Trail website how far a reach we can get and create a profile for our producers."
The online store will serve several functions.
"We want to promote local food and help find ways for locals to access high-quality fresh local food," Mr Lissaman said.
While some people enjoy ambling through the stalls to see what catches their fancy, others said it would be good to be able to pre-order so they can pick it up.
"We came up with the idea of an online ordering system where people order food from the market from different growers and pick it up at a central point," he said.
The pre-ordering system would also guarantee that locals can still get their favourite produce during the busy tourist season, so rewarding them for their loyalty during the rest of the year.
The market is currently closed because there isn't a viable supply of vegetables coming through the winter, but Mr Lissaman said they are working towards getting year-round supply.
"It is possible that the online store operates through the year so that those growers who continue to operate during the winter months still have a way to sell their produce," he said.
He said they are in the process of designing the site and hope it will be operational for the summer.
"We hope it will support year-round business and give customers easy access to fresh local food."
The market discovered the Business Boost Ideas program through Council's Funding Finder search tool.
"We subscribed to it on the site.
"There is a mailing list and things pop up saying you are eligible for this grant.
"It is great because you don't have to trawl through council's website," Mr Lissaman said.
The Bermagui Growers and Makers Market reopens on Thursday October 6.
It is held weekly at 3.30pm at Bermagui Country Club.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
