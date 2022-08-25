Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Bermagui Growers and Makers Market gets grant to go online

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated August 25 2022 - 7:06am, first published 4:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bermagui Grower and Makers Market secured a grant from Bega Valley Shire to develop an online store. Photo: courtesy of Gourmet Coast Trail

Bermagui Growers and Makers Market is one of more than 30 businesses that received seed funding from the Bega Valley Shire Council for "business growth and development activities" through council's Business Boost Ideas program.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.