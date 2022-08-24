Free energy-efficient fridges from the NSW Government - what could possibly go wrong?
Quite a lot, some Bermagui businesses have said.
The Merchant at 777, The Village Store, Horseshoe Cafe and Boneless Vegetarian Cafe reported negative experiences.
In late July they received emails or phone calls about an offer of free refrigerated display cabinets under the government's Energy Saving Scheme.
They were given very little information and only a narrow timeframe in which to accept the offer.
Once installed the owners experienced operational problems such as the cabinets taking ages to reach the necessary temperature.
They said their government contacts referred them to the manufacturer.
However, the businesses said the cabinets each had different manufacturers and they were effectively left to fend for themselves.
Four weeks on, Amanda Walsh, owner of The Merchant at 777, remains frustrated and wants the cabinets removed.
"These fridges have been such a hassle for me," Ms Walsh said. "If a health inspector comes into my shop and asks for fridge temperatures, what do I tell them? They range from -2 to 10?"
David Pryor, senior manager program and market development - energy markets, Office of Energy and Climate Change, NSW Treasury, said the scheme has been running since 2009.
It relates to a program that requires energy retailers to meet annual energy saving targets.
They must prove compliance by producing energy saving certificates.
One way to get the certificates is to incentivise small businesses and households to upgrade air-conditioning, hot water heaters and fridges.
Mr Pryor said the refrigeration technology become so efficient that the price of the display cabinets fell.
"[It] reached a tipping point that providers could give them away for free," Mr Pryor said.
"The average saving over the lifetime of the cabinets is huge so we give them the lifetime saving upfront as an incentive to upgrade."
Mr Pryor said something similar happened in Victoria with providers "trying to push these out as fast as they possibly could".
While Mr Pryor's department sets the scheme's rules, the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) administers it.
"In May we started hearing reports from IPART about people complaining."
As a result, the scheme's rules have been changed.
As of August 1, the scheme requires businesses to contribute $250 towards the cabinet to encourage them to decide if they really want the cabinet.
Mr Pryor said the change has "put the brakes" on the frenzy of installations.
He said "in Victoria there were a lot more dramas but there were only isolated cases in NSW."
Members of the public or businesses are encouraged to report potential breaches of the scheme rules to ESS_compliance@ipart.nsw.gov.au or (02) 9290 8452.
Further information can be found on the website
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
