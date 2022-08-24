Special Eden plaque mounted in the Coral Princess

It's official: the Coral Princess Cruise ship has now added Eden's name on their wall of plaques and the captain on board was mighty pleased about it.
As the plaques were exchanged on the Coral Princess' third trip, the captain Darius Balana turned around to the Eden representatives gathered to say he was delighted to add the port of Eden to their wall.
Mr Balana said he and the staff on board had found the history of Eden to be fascinating and mused over the idea that the town could have once become the capital of Australia.
Cruise Eden co-ordinator Debbie Meers said the exchange of plaques was a traditional maritime practice that usually took place when a cruise ship made it's first arrival to a port.
"Cruise passengers often see a wall full of plaques that shows all the ports the ship has been to and ours now proudly takes its place on the Coral Princess," she said.
Ms Meers said while it had been unfortunate that the plaque wasn't able to be exchanged on the first visit as common practice dictates, it had been a very successful meeting.
The plaque hadn't been able to be exchanged due to extra protocols being put in place after COVID had been detected on board.
The second visit hadn't allowed for the plaque exchange either as the team on board had been held back with a day filled with emergency service drills.
The Coral Princess is due to return to Eden three more times in August, September and October.
The next cruise ship to dock in Eden will be the Pacific Explorer and is expected to arrive in late October.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
