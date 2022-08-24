Car detailer assaults woman after payment disagreement

A Wyndham woman has been sentenced in court after she followed a woman in her car before physically assaulting her in the wake of a businesses payment disagreement.
Melinda Jane Avison, 37, pleaded guilty in Bega Local Court on Tuesday, August 23, to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Her lawyer Tony Cullinan made submissions to the court about the incident on July 7 in Merimbula.
The court heard Avison runs a car detailing business with her partner in Bega.
According to documents tendered to the court, the alleged payment disagreement came after the victim claimed she had not been told about an additional charge of $50 for the removal of dog hair from her vehicle.
The matter had for the most part been settled on the day of payment, however Mr Cullinan said Avison was unhappy about the transaction and wanted to locate the victim's address for the purpose of debt recovery.
The court was told Avison happened to locate the victim while she was in Pambula and attempted to pull her over. Avison then followed the victim to Merimbula in her own vehicle before both women pulled over.
According to court documents, Avison remained in her car while the victim approached to see who was following her and put her hands on the vehicle to peer into its tinted windows.
Avison's solicitor however said the woman was digging her nails into Avison's car and scratching off the paint before she put her hands into the car to grab at Avison.
The court was told Avison got out of her vehicle and punched the woman three times before telling her that she should have just paid for the removal of the dog hair.
According to court documents the victim was knocked unconscious - a claim that was disputed by the defence.
Mr Cullinan said Avison suffered with PTSD and perhaps "should have let it go" and that "punching was a very reactive response".
He said Avison was in the process of seeking professional treatment for her mental health, but overall had a "charitable nature" demonstrated by her contributions to the community.
Magistrate David O'Connor said he was concerned by how Avison had managed to come upon the other party randomly before following her. He said the victim "suffered a number of injuries".
Magistrate O'Connor said Avison's record was not in her favour as she was already on a community corrections order for an act of violence in 2021, but did not record a breach of the order.
Avison's community corrections order will continue for two years with supervision, and she was also fined $1000.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
