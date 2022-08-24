Stina Kerans' life mission is to develop an alternative model for home ownership.
She was heavily influenced by visiting different communities around the world with her father, a pioneer of travel programs, and by her time as a teenage volunteer at the Wayside Chapel in Sydney's red-light district.
Advertisement
These experiences were partly why Ms Kerans extensively examined conventional models of home ownership.
She found them lacking in so many ways, starting with property development.
Ms Kerans, who runs Ecotel in Narooma with her husband Garry, said developers extract up to 20 per cent of property development profits.
Furthermore when a couple divorces, an elderly spouse dies, or people's circumstances change during the cycle of life, former property owners often struggle to find affordable replacements.
READ ALSO:
The stock market crash of 2008-2011 shaped her thinking on the financial aspects of the model.
Many of her friends lost half their super and became dependent on the government.
The injustice, particularly for women, infuriated Ms Kerans.
"They moved to smaller and smaller places, next they are living in their cars," she said.
This led her to think about a model where people, independent of councils or government, take responsibility, pool their savings and take control of their housing.
"If we can control our own super and put it into housing, that is two sides of the same coin," Ms Kerans said.
Her concept draws on the old - the self-contained villages of the past that still exist in remote areas of the world - and modern models of "fractional housing" such as the BrickX platform.
Under her system, people or their self-managed superannuation funds buy shares in a village and the profit from development goes back to the shareholders.
It goes beyond affordable housing to affordable living.
"We need to be able to live cheaply by generating our own power, having an internal trading system, car pooling, one electricity meter, one water meter, and food co-ops."
Advertisement
Residents could provide child care and aged care to others in the village who need it, so generating work within the village.
"Nothing is new."
"It is simple in one sense but you have to change your thinking."
If may sound Utopian, even impossible to achieve, but Ms Kerans and Garry, who is a designer and builder, have fully funded the first of what they hope will be several villages.
They have secured land in Queanbeyan and have approval to build around 50 apartments.
She said construction will start "fairly shortly".
Advertisement
Ms Kerans said her Sun Villages model is not a one-off development or a "Band aid" to the lack of affordable housing and unsustainable urban sprawl.
"It is repeatable and empowering to people.
"I am looking at the big picture."
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, daily news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.