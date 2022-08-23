Huge school of Australian salmon moving up and down Bithry Inlet

Even though there were some large bluefin tuna located well off Merimbula last week there hasn't yet been any results for the Club's August Friendly Bluefin Tuna event.
Only albacore are reported at this time. The objective is tag & release. The tag & release program encourages commercial fishers and processors to report recaptures so that accurate data can be determined.
For example a bluefin estimated at 10kg and 80cm fork length tagged and released off eastern Tasmania was recaptured off Robe, South Australia at an estimated weight of 17kg. It had travelled 505 nautical miles in 245 days.
Australian salmon have quieted down in the Pambula River but there are lots of good size tailor. If you are really after prize salmon the place to go is Bithry Inlet to Wapengo Lake where a really big school of salmon has been moving up and down the channel. We have reports of fish up to 84 cm length being taken on silver lures from the bank.
The salmon in our estuaries are feeding on whitebait which have bred over the summer. The best way to connect with the salmon in the estuaries is by using small whitebait like soft plastics. Remember as well as the Headlands salmon also frequent Tura, Main, Haycock and Aslings beaches. Try a paternoster rig with a gang hooked pilchard on one leader and a popper on the other.
Snapper and morwong are reporting from our local reefs; Long Point, Haycock, Horseshoe and further south past Boyds Tower. Try 15 to 20 fathoms, best results from anchoring and using a burley bomb and a paternoster rig. Squid and prawns are good baits for morwong which is the species of the month (August) for Club members. Good size gummy shark frequent the reef edges.
Tailor are on the chew in local estuaries and the Pambula River in particular. Wallagoot Lake is closed and it remains to be seen how the seasons prawn run develops. The Bega River remains open though without any heavy rain may also close if it does we can expect fish to accumulate in the Mogareeka area
The Club will be open on Friday 26 August from 6.00pm. Visitors are very welcome. Come one and all and enjoy the Clubs ambience, friendship and lovely views. There is also the fishing report together with very competitive bar prices. Club stalwart Darragh Reynolds is your scheduled host. Membership application, membership renewal and everything you need to know about local fishing is available on the Club's website www.mbglac.com.au
Keep Your Rod Bent!
