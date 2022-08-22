Roosters edge Tigers in semi-final thriller, Sea Eagles fly in second half

The Bega Roosters will have at least two chances at qualifying for the Group 16 grand final after a thrilling extra-time victory over the Eden Tigers at the Bega Recreation Ground on Saturday, August 20.
Meanwhile, the Tathra Sea Eagles used a second-half blitz to brush aside the Batemans Bay Tigers 44-22 in Sunday's elimination final, keeping their hopes of a second premiership in four years alive.
Bega's 33-26 win was the match of the weekend, as a field goal from Cameron Vazzoler and a try to Ryan Apps in the final minute of extra time was enough for the Roosters' win.
The Tigers started the game well with a 10th minute try to Rhyse Grewar, but Bega hit back with two tries in five minutes to take an 8-6 lead.
Rhyse Grewar was in again in the 28th minute, and a Harrison Baker gave Eden a 16-8 lead at the break.
The Roosters fired up in the second half, and tries to Cameron Vazzoler, Matthew Wheatley, and Scott Fuller gave them a 26-16 lead with 20 minutes to go.
Eden hit back as Rhyse Grewar completed his hat-trick in the 64th minute, and Tsai Tui was in five minutes later to knot the scores at 26.
The side's couldn't be split until the final whistle, and Bega held its nerves in the extra-time period to win 33-26.
In Tathra, Declan Bower-Scott scored a hat-trick in his side's 22-point win.
The first half was tight, with the teams trading trys before a late Ty Dowdle try gave the home side a 24-18 lead at the break.
It was all Tathra in the second half though, as they ran in four unanswered tries in half-an-hour to lead 44-18. A late consolation try to Jahream Lole-Ngarima made the final score 44-22.
Tathra's league-tag side qualified for next weekend's major semi final with a come-from-behind 14-10 win over Narooma, and the Bega Chicks lived to fight another day with a stirring 18-16 win over Eden behind two trys from Ashley Londero.
In reserve grade, Bombala qualified for next weekend's major semi final with a 20-10 win over the Eden Tigers.
A Semisi Tui-Dow try just after half time gave Eden a sniff at 12-10, but back-to-back tries to Lepani Volavola and Murray Jackson put the game away for the Blue Heelers.
In Tathra, the Snow River Bears ended Batemans Bay's season with a dominant 38-12 win. The mountain men scored four tries in the first 20 minutes to put the game out of reach for a Batemans Bay side who had forfeited their final game of the season.
The minor and major semi finals will be played next weekend where one side from each grade will punch their tickets to the grand final.
In first grade, Bombala will host Bega for a spot in the grand final, while Eden will take on Tathra in an elimination final.
Tathra will play Bombala in the league-tag major semi, and Narooma will take on Bega in the minor semi.
Reserve grade will see the first-placed Tathra Sea Eagles take on Bombala for a spot in the grand final, and Eden will play Snowy River in the minor semi final.
The Under 18s finals series will also kick off next weekend with Batemans Bay playing Cooma for a spot in the grand final, and Merimbula-Pambula taking on Eden in the minor semi final.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
