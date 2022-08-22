Will Kellar puts in solid performance for NSW/ACT Futures side

Pambula Panthers junior Will Kellar continues to go from strength to strength on the footy field.
The 16-year-old was recently selected in the NSW/ACT side for a Under 17s AFL Futures clash with Vic Country in Melbourne on Sunday, August 14.
Advertisement
The match acts as an 'audition' for the 2022 NAB AFL All Stars Futures match played on AFL grand-final day and eligible for any player from the 2023 AFL draft class.
Will wore number 12 for the team in a 12.9 (81) to 10.7 (67) loss and was judged as one of NSW/ACT's best players on the day.
He is a Greater Western Sydney pathways academy player, and is playing club footy with the Queanbeyan Tigers in AFL Canberra.
Will's dad Ross said his son's selection was off the back of a very consistent season in the NAB Northern Academy Series and strong performances for Queanbeyan in first grade and the rising stars competition.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.