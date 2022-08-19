Quaama children's playground upgrade underway

Works have started this week to upgrade Quaama Memorial Park playground.
The project aims to improve the existing play and recreation space for children and their families to enjoy and will take approximately four weeks to complete.
Local contractors will install two new play items - an elevated climbing unit with a tube slide and an accessible basket swing.
The project involves the addition of accessible paths and accessible parking and Merimbula Lions Club will install an additional shelter.
Council said a safe work zone with signs was in place. Access to the existing play structures and park will not be impacted for the duration of the works.
Council acknowledged the Quaama Progress Association, which has driven this project and related community consultation.
The project was jointly funded by the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund (Round 3) and council.
