Super fishing coincides with supermoon

We do not usually offer congratulations to anglers who lose fish, but in this case we're making an exception.
Glenn Pollock of Reel Jem out of Merimbula was fishing last Saturday some 60km offshore when he achieved a triple hook up of really large bluefin tuna.
Advertisement
One snapped off early on, another later and then following a momentous struggle the third at the boat. This shows that bluefin have arrived in local waters and with the club's August friendly bluefin event now under way, we look to some fruitful angling.
Super large tides last Thursday and Friday coincided with the supermoon.
There are those who suggest fish go off the bite during a supermoon, but even with tides greater than 2m, Australian salmon and tailor were on the chew in local estuaries - the Pambula River in particular.
It will not be until next year that the supermoon occurs again when the moon comes closest to the Earth in its elliptical orbit.
Along North Tura Beach the salmon were on fire and best results reported from using silver blue coloured spinners. The salmon also enter our estuaries at the beginning of the rising tide. They are feeding on whitebait which have bred in the upper lakes over the summer. The best way to connect with the salmon in the estuaries is by using small whitebait like soft plastics.
Remember salmon also frequent Tura, Main, Haycock and Aslings beaches. Try a paternoster rig with a gang hooked pilchard on one leader and a popper on the other.
For those able to get out during last week's inclement weather, snapper and morwong are reporting from our local reefs - Long Point, Haycock, Horseshoe and further south past Boyds Tower. Try 15 to 20 fathoms, best results from anchoring and using a burley bomb and a paternoster rig.
Squid and prawns are good baits for morwong which is the species of the month for club members.
Tailor remain on the bite in the Pambula River, the upper lake at Merimbula and in the Bega River.
The club will be open on Friday, August 19, from 6pm. Visitors are very welcome.
Club membership and all you need to know about local fishing is available at www.mbglac.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.