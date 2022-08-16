Man dies following two-car crash at Batemans Bay

A man has died following a crash at Batemans Bay.
About 2.45pm on August 16 emergency services were called to Perry Street, Batemans Bay, after a Nissan Navara and a Mitsubishi ASX SUV collided head on.
The Nissan driver - a 66-year-old man - was freed by emergency services and taken to Moruya Hospital where he died a short time later.
The 84-year-old driver of the SUV was taken to Moruya Hospital with minor injuries.
Officers attached to South Coast Police District have commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
As inquiries continue, police are urging anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
