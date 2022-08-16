Much to their delight, Year 3 and 4 students at Cobargo Public School prepared a meal for legendary cook and food writer Stephanie Alexander on Tuesday, August 16.
The students had grown many of the ingredients they used in the school's kitchen garden.
Advertisement
On the menu were spinach, fetta cheese and leek muffins, as well as a cold rhubarb dish drizzled with yoghurt and honey.
Cobargo is one of around 1000 schools across Australia that participates in the Stephanie Alexander Kitchen Garden program.
School principal Gillian Park said the school had been running the program for nine years.
"All those years ago, there was an organic shop in town that paid for the registration fee and the chef there would come to the school to support the program.
"The shop also donated food, so it was a community initiative.
"We continue to fund it and the children love it," Ms Park said.
READ ALSO:
Each week, half of the Year 3 and 4 students work in the garden and the other half cook in the kitchen.
The children follow the recipes on the program's website and in Ms Alexander's recipe book that was provided for the two-year curriculum.
No matter where you buy it, it will never be quite as delicious as if you grew it- Stephanie Alexander
Ms Alexander said she started the program 20 years ago because "it was necessary".
"Otherwise we are raising a generation of children who have never had contact with growing anything and their palates are often restricted.
"Cooking is an absolutely important part of making a well-rounded person.
"They can look after themselves, go home and help their parents and make suggestions."
She said growing and cooking their own food makes children proud, gives them a sense of achievement, teaches them how to be independent and make decisions, but also to work in teams.
"Gardening is a wonderful activity that stays with you for the rest of your life.
Advertisement
"No matter where you buy it, it will never be quite as delicious as if you grew it," Ms Alexander said.
The Cobargo schoolchildren showed Ms Alexander and Eden-Monaro MP Kristy McBain the book the school wrote and illustrated in 2020 to share their stories after the bushfires.
"The Day She Stole The Sun" was nominated for a resilience award.
The school is working on its second book which will be about getting people together.
The school also has a bush tucker garden that was funded by Youth Community Greening.
Advertisement
Staff from Sydney's Royal Botanic Gardens designed and planted the garden with the students and made signs for the plants.
They also donated a Wollemi pine, an ancient and rare tree.
The school visit was the first Ms Alexander had undertaken in more than two years due to COVID-19.
"I have missed it. It gives me goosebumps.
"This is why we do it."
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, daily news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Advertisement
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.