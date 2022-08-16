The dog of missing Tura Beach man Peter Claux has been found, leading police to renew their search for the 86-year-old who disappeared on June 2.
Mr Claux's seven-year-old golden Labrador Buddy was located walking along Widgeram Road, Bournda on Wednesday August 10.
A spokesperson from South Coast Police District said while Buddy was in good health, he had lost a significant amount of weight and was taken to a local vet for treatment.
South Coast Police have since decided to conduct another search of the area, with the assistance of specialist resources.
An extensive search for the Far South Coast man began on June 3 after his vehicle a - 1991 maroon coloured Subaru sedan with NSW registration AHF 81P - was found parked in Widgeram Road, Bournda.
The large-scale search operation was called off on June 6, with police inquiries said to follow.
A SES Sapphire Coast spokesperson said the next search was scheduled for August 18 and 19, with a number of volunteers from Far South Coast SES units set to assist police in the search.
Police said while Mr Claux's disappearance was not being treated as suspicious, police and family continue to hold concerns for his welfare due the amount of time he has been missing.
Anyone with information about Peter's whereabouts - including anyone who saw Peter's vehicle or van parked in Widgeram Road, Bournda prior to 11.30am Wednesday June 1 - is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
