The Far South Film Festival has announced an exciting line-up of VIP guests in addition to its film screenings and social events for this weekend's regional showcase in Merimbula.
Actor, writer, director and producer Rosie Lourde (Starting From Now, Skin Deep, Romance on the Menu, Blockhead and Sparkles and the Flood of Tears) will moderate two Q&A panels at the festival.
The Regional Filmmakers' Q&A at 4pm on Saturday, August 20, at Twyford Hall will be a great opportunity to hear from some of the directors of the beautiful films being screened at the festival that reflect perspectives from regional and remote Australia.
Among them will be Karen Jackson from Cairns (The Dos and Don'ts of Getting Married).
The Breaking In Q&A at 2pm on Sunday, August 21, at Twyford Hall will see guest panelists writer Niki Aken (The Newsreader, Upright, The Hunting, Underbelly), actor Fayssal Bazzi (Best Lead Actor 2021 AACTA Awards for Stateless, Mother Mountain) and actor/writer/director Chum Ehelepola (The Newsreader, Preppers, Nautilus) discuss their breakthrough moments in the film industry.
"We're thrilled to have guests of this calibre at our regional event," Far South Film Festival director Lis Shelley said.
"Audiences will have the opportunity to ask questions of the panelists and a recording of both Q&As will be posted to our online festival where they will be viewable from anywhere in Australia for 10 days following the Merimbula event."
Following the Sunday panel discussion, the red carpet will roll out in Twyford Hall for the awards ceremony, where winners in each category will be announced.
A recording will be available online and (spoiler alert!) results will be posted on the Far South Film Festival website after the event.
More information, passes and individual tickets for both the in-person film festival in Merimbula - August 19-21 - and the online festival - August 20-31 - are available by visiting farsouthfilmfestival.com or calling (02) 6495 7435.
The Far South Film Festival is part of Art Month Sapphire Coast 2022. Art Month Sapphire Coast is a Bega Valley Regional Gallery initiative delivered in partnership with South East Arts and supported by Bega Valley Shire Council.
