A Berrambool man sentenced for drug driving has been warned if he reoffends he'll be put in a cell to await a decision from the parole authority.
In Bega Local Court on Tuesday, August 8, Mark Jeffrey Pentecost, 48, pleaded guilty to failing to provide an oral sample.
The court heard Mr Pentecost had refused to provide the sample to police after testing positive to methylamphetamine during a roadside test.
Magistrate Doug Dick said it was not the first time Mr Pentecost had failed to provide an oral sample and he still had significant outstanding fines.
Magistrate Dick said the latest offence was a breach of a previous community corrections order and told the man, "if you keep offending, it's going to be full-time jail".
He was sentenced to six months, to be served in the community under the supervision of Bega Community Corrections while also engaging in treatment and counselling for drugs and alcohol.
The court heard Mr Pentecost would be tested randomly, "but if you fail, you don't come back to court, it's a jail sentence so you go before the parole authority," said Magistrate Dick.
Magistrate Dick said if that was the case, there would be no guarantee his matter would be dealt with quickly.
"You could be taken off the street for a breach, put in a cell, and then it would be some time within the next 28 days before you're in front of parole," he said.
For the drug driving charge Mr Pentecost was convicted and fined $1000 and disqualified for 12 months.
However, the failure to provide an oral sample saw Mr Pentecost off the road for a total of two years.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
