Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Berrambool man sentenced for drug driving, failing to provide oral sample

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated August 15 2022 - 11:56pm, first published 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Berrambool man sentenced for drug driving has been warned if he reoffends he'll be put in a cell to await a decision from the parole authority.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.