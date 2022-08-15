A last minute try to Mitch Carter saw Tathra defeat derby rival Bega in scenes reminiscent of the Sea Eagles' 2019 grand final victory.
The Sea Eagles were trailing 18-14 with just eight minutes left on the clock in the final round clash against the Roosters on Saturday.
However, two minutes from the final siren, Carter crossed next to the posts to even the scoreline, with Callum Bower-Scott holding his nerve to slot the conversion for a 20-18 win.
Tathra club registrar David Porter said he felt a sense of deja vu, recalling the final moments of the 2019 grand final against Bega.
"It's ironic as that was how we won the 2019 grand final as well - Mitch Carter scoring right next to the posts!" he said.
"It was a really great game to watch. It was a tough, hard game of football, but without anything dirty and without any injuries.
"The score kept going back and forth.
"I'd say it was the best game of the season."
Saturday's win put Tathra in fourth spot on the Group 16 season ladder.
Porter had hoped a victory would be enough to secure third position behind Bega and therefore avoid an elimination final.
It would've also meant the Sea Eagles would line up against the Roosters once more in the first week of finals with understandable confidence.
However, further south, the Eden Tigers put on enough points in their one-sided clash against Merimbula-Pambula to leapfrog Tathra.
The Bulldogs saw the mercy rule invoked as Eden roared to a 66-6 victory.
Josua Waqavesi scored two for the Tigers while the Grewar brothers - Joel (two), Luke (two) and Rhyse (one) - put on five between them.
The result saw Eden edge ahead of Tathra on the ladder due to a points differential of just 12.
Bega remained in second following the weekend result, while the Bombala Blue Heelers were already unassailable as the minor premiers but still stamped that authority home with a 38-10 victory over Moruya on Sunday.
This coming weekend sees the Blue Heelers enjoy a week's rest, while Bega will play Eden, and Tathra takes on Batemans Bay.
The Tathra-Bay game will be an elimination final, with Porter happy to see the end to a run of injuries at Tathra.
"Our problem in the later rounds of the season was an accumulation of injuries, that's what was hurting us," he said.
"Then there was a three week break for our firsts - a wet weather round followed by a bye and then a forfeit.
"Usually that would worry us about losing momentum, but in this case it worked out well and allowed us to get everyone back on the field in good form."
Meanwhile, the Tathra reserve grade is flying high, claiming the minor premiership on the back of a stronger points difference than close rival Eden.
Again, it was a near thing, with the Tigers reserves overpowering Merimbula-Pambula 56-8 on Sunday. However the Sea Eagles' 44-10 victory over Bega was enough to claim the spoils.
In ladies league tag, the Bega Chicks defeated Tathra 14-8, Eden and Merimbula-Pambula finished tied up at 18-18, and Narooma defeated Batemans Bay 20-4.
The first week of finals will be played this Saturday and Sunday, August 20-21.
On Saturday at Bega, Narooma will take on Tathra in league tag at 11.45am, before Eden plays Bombala in reserve grade at 1pm, and then Eden up against Bega in first grade from 2.45pm.
Then on Sunday, at Tathra, Eden plays Bega in league tag at 11.45am, Snowy River and Batemans Bay in reserves at 1pm, and Tathra and Batemans Bay in first grade from 2.45pm.
