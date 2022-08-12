A plover is recovering at Bermagui Veterinary Clinic after it was shot with a crossbow bolt on Tuesday, August 12.
Goldie Fulton, a veterinary nurse at Bermagui Veterinary Clinic, said there was an ongoing investigation into the incident.
Advertisement
"We haven't got the person who did it," Ms Fulton said.
"The police have the crossbow bolt and are trying to get some details, hopefully some fingerprints."
READ ALSO:
The adult male masked lapwing was shot in the wing.
"We were able to get that out with minimal damage," Ms Fulton said.
"We did it under sedation and he is actually doing quite well."
The bird will probably be in care for three to four weeks.
Ms Fulton does not think the incident was an accident.
"People just don't like plovers," she said. "They are very active at this time of the year and maybe they didn't like the noise.
"We were very lucky it did not go through the plover's body."
It was Ms Fulton who picked up the injured bird. She volunteers for Wildlife Rescue and deals a lot with birds.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Advertisement
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.