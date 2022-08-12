Bega District News
Buckajo Road to close for month while bridge replaced

Updated August 12 2022 - 4:02am, first published 3:25am
Local contractors will commence works to replace Buckajo Creek Bridge on Buckajo Road from Monday, August 15.

