Buckajo Road to close for month while bridge replaced

Local contractors will commence works to replace Buckajo Creek Bridge on Buckajo Road from Monday, August 15.
A full road closure at the bridge will be in place from Tuesday, August 16, with the new bridge expected to open on September 30, weather permitting.
Buckajo Road, west of Buckajo Creek Bridge, will only be accessible via the Snowy Mountains Highway. Access to the east side will only be accessible via West Street, North Bega.
Signs will be in place for the duration of the works.
It follows a similar closure and bridge replacement earlier in the year when Meringola Creek Bridge underwent renewal.
Council thanked the community for their patience.
It said this project was funded by Transport for NSW and the NSW government as part of the Fixing Country Bridges Program.
