Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Merimbula Chamber president challenges fine for parking in school no-stopping zone

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated August 11 2022 - 5:04am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Tura Beach man has had his fine reduced in court after he claimed he "had no other option" than to drop off his child in a no-stopping zone at Merimbula Primary School.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.