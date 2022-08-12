While revegetation and erosion control are worthy pursuits (BDN, 5/8), there is no scientific or real life evidence to support the claim these actions will increase or enhance koala habitat. The theory that koalas would benefit by planting trees on cleared land was first suggested by State Forests in 1997. They proposed acquiring 3000 hectares and planting forest red gum to provide connectivity between koalas in the Brogo, Bega and Towamba catchments.
Regrettably all of these animals are now gone and there is no evidence of koalas using any planted trees. This is not the case for all of the koalas' natural range. Trees planted in some soils on the north coast, in Queensland and the Strzelecki and Otway ranges in Victoria do support koalas.
The Bega Valley and South Coast generally have soils that require a host of ecological processes to maintain the fertility koalas require.
Coincidentally, due to the ongoing loss of native species, the NPWS has proposed implementing management more consistent their legislated responsibilities. They plan to build a feral predator exclusion fence and introduce locally extinct native species to improve forest health.
The federal government funded community efforts to do the same thing for koalas over 20 years ago. However there remains significant government opposition to management aimed at improving forest health and the science on which this is based.
Our current federal environment minister has suggested state agencies should change their forest management. Habitat enhancement focused on forests with koalas would be a change.
The dingo is considered a unique animal with special spiritual and cultural significance for Indigenous Australians, many of whom regard the dingo as their totem. The dingo features in Aboriginal cave paintings and Dreamtime stories dating back thousands of years before white settlement of the continent.
What government consideration is being given to Indigenous cultural beliefs when, in spite of the "Acknowledgement to Country" statement made on behalf of us all, the killing of dingoes is permitted under the federal Wild Dog Management Plan when it lists dingoes along with feral dogs and their hybrids.
Shame on the new government and an insult especially to the Yuin people if we allow this cruel slaughter of a totem animal to continue. Save the dingo!
The rapidly increasing demise of native animals in Australia has, according to the Australian Wilderness Society, reached crisis point. Climate change and bushfires have been major contributors to the demise of our native animals but the logging of our native forests stands out as perhaps the number one culprit.
It is incredibly hard to believe but the Wilderness Society advised today that native forest logging is still exempt from national environment laws.
As a result of the recent federal election we now have a newly appointed Environment Minister - Tanya Plibersek.
It is now imperative that, under the guidance of our Environment Minister, urgent action is undertaken to ensure our wonderful native animals are provided with fair and effective protection under national environment laws.
The Labor government's climate change bill has passed the Lower House of parliament, committing Australia to cutting greenhouse gas emissions by at least 43 per cent by 2030.
While it will send a welcome signal to the business community encouraging investment in clean energy, this target is too modest. Science dictates that Australia needs to reduce its emissions by 75 per cent by 2030 to minimise the effects of climate change.
While the Labor government has assured that "the 43 per cent emissions reduction target was a floor and not a ceiling", this "floor" needs to be raised rapidly if we are to maintain the liveability of our planet and protect the future.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
