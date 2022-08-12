Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Bega District Letters to the Editor, August 12

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated August 12 2022 - 3:43am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Habitat enhancement focused on forests with koalas would be a change for the better says letter writer Robert Bertram

Focus on habitat

While revegetation and erosion control are worthy pursuits (BDN, 5/8), there is no scientific or real life evidence to support the claim these actions will increase or enhance koala habitat. The theory that koalas would benefit by planting trees on cleared land was first suggested by State Forests in 1997. They proposed acquiring 3000 hectares and planting forest red gum to provide connectivity between koalas in the Brogo, Bega and Towamba catchments.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.