All eyes on Eden, Tathra as Group 16 looks to lock in final five

Bombala has grasped the Group 16 club championship following a runaway 70-10 win last weekend against the Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs.
With one round left to play the Blue Heelers lead in first grade and league tag and are in third place on the reserve grade ladder just two points in arrears of joint leaders Tathra and Eden.
In first grade's final round the composition of the top five comes down to the outcome of weekend games at Tathra and Pambula.
Both the Sea Eagles and the Eden Tigers must win to avoid the elimination semi.
The Eagles are primed for a grand final effort and the return of key players to their squad in the shape of Kyle Shepherdson, the Bower-Scott and Dowdle brothers. Coach James Scott has plenty of strike power to take down arch rivals the Bega Roosters.
The Bega camp has been hard hit by injuries and captain-coach Cameron Vazzoler will be keen to see the return of Cuzner, Apps and McMillan to bolster his side.
Both sides bring out the best in each other, which sets the scene for a great local derby.
Following Narooma's first grade forfeit last week, this weekend will also be Tathra's Indigenous round.
Brian Purtell's Eden Tigers must win their derby clash against Merimbula-Pambula and will have it all to play for.
If Bega can knock over Tathra, a win to Eden will secure third spot on the ladder and two bites of the cherry in the finals.
In contrast, Daniel Cronk's wounded Dogs on home turf will be playing for pride and to finish the disappointing season with a prize scalp hanging from their belt.
Injury to key players has seen the Bulldogs slip out of contention - but they did knock over the Tigers early in the competition and will be out to make their life difficult.
Meanwhile, the Sea Eagles' reserve grade and league tag teams have had stellar seasons and are expected to go into the game against their opponents favourites.
Dylan Kelly has his young side playing an exciting brand of league tag and a handsome win last start over the highly rated Narooma team has them on the threshold of a great finals campaign.
Bega coach Steven Luff will look heavily towards the experience of Alli Ringland and Ash Londero to keep his fledgling Chicks in the game, which starts at noon.
At 1pm, reserve grade will see the Eagles looking to ice the minor premiership with Mitchell, Taylor, Blacks, and Cochrane key contributors, along with the exciting Preo brothers.
The Roosters will send in a team keen to score an upset, and off the back of Dylan Londero, Lachie Eeles, Kane Hetherington and the Pittman brothers, they will not go down wondering.
In other games this weekend, minor premier Bombala travel to Moruya with Blake Robinson having his team primed for a final hit-out against the Sharks.
Narooma will host Batemans Bay.
