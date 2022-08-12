Bega District News
All eyes on Eden, Tathra as Group 16 looks to lock in final five

By Garry Arkin
Updated August 12 2022 - 4:29am, first published 4:00am
Bombala has grasped the Group 16 club championship following a runaway 70-10 win last weekend against the Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs.

