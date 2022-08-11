Revised Tathra headland plan a response to community feedback

Tathra spoke and Bega Valley Shire Council listened - a revised plan for the wharf and headland precinct is on public exhibition and ready for renewed community feedback.
Project manager Amelia Souter said the new draft plan responded to recent feedback from the community on the proposed vision for the precinct.
"This is council and the community working together to reach an outcome that's great for Tathra," Ms Souter said.
"Just over half the people who responded to our first plan gave full or partial support for the proposed improvements. We know the Tathra community wants more than this, so this second plan is based on extensive local feedback.
"We worked with our design consultants to focus on key areas of concern such as parking and access to the Tathra Wharf area."
Ms Souter said the new draft plan included parking along Wharf Rd and a shared pedestrian and traffic zone that improved access to the museum and café, fishing area and headland walk.
"As Tathra boasts arguably one of the most attractive coastal views in NSW, we're working towards highlighting this major attraction while still providing for pedestrians and road users," she said.
"We're proposing the car park opposite the Tathra Hotel be removed to emphasise this beautiful view while improving road crossings and accessibility to encourage getting out and about along the headland.
"A place as iconic as the Tathra Wharf should be open and accessible to everyone, so we have proposed accessible parking spots at the end of Wharf Road and at other useful places like Memorial Park, the Tathra Hotel and Beach Street shops."
Ms Souter said feedback from the community indicated a keenness for better connection between the headland and lower Tathra.
"While beyond the scope of this project, we understand how important this is to the community and we invite people to view an early draft proposal on our website.
"We want to give this special town the attention it deserves and we're keen to continue working with the community to deliver the best possible outcome."
To view and provide feedback on the revised Tathra Headland Draft Precinct Plan - including a proposal to link the headland with lower Tathra - go to Council's Have Your Say webpage.
Bega Valley Shire Council received a $7.81million grant from the NSW government's stimulus package to contribute to the Tathra Wharf restoration and planning for the heritage precinct.
