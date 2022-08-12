Tilba CWA's fundraiser to mark the centenary of NSW CWA will have a distinct Tilba flavour as it honours Elsie Bate, Tilba District CWA president from 1934 to 1970.
Attendees at the Vintage Garden Party on Saturday, September 10, will be immersed in the villages' rich history with talks from local historian Laurelle Pacey and Zoe Bourke who runs Tilba Talks Heritage Walks.
Lynne Thomas, a Yuin-Biripi knowledge holder, whose family lived and worked with the Bate family, will provide the Welcome to Country.
The catering will not be so traditional however because wine and cheese tastings will be on offer, as well as High Tea.
The wines were selected by Carly from Tilba Valley Winery and Ale House.
It has 10 acres of established vines and has grown grapes for wine production for more than 40 years.
The winery produces more than 8000 cases of wine annually, with virtually all sold at the cellar door.
The responsibility of pairing the wines with cheese fell on Erica Dibden of Tilba Real Dairy.
Erica and Nic Dibden farm Jersey cows on their property in Tilba Tilba.
They produce award-winning milk, along with cream, yoghurt and quality cheeses.
"I've carefully selected these wine and cheese pairings to create a blended harmony on your palette, they taste so good together," Erica said.
The four wines to be tasted (in alphabetical order) are:
Can you pair them with these Tilba cheeses (in alphabetical order)?
You can taste the wine and cheese on Saturday, September 10, at 12pm, 12.30pm, 1pm and 2pm at Mountain View Farm, Tilba Tilba, at the base of Gulaga.
General entry to the Vintage Garden Party, which runs from 11am to 3pm, is $5 per person or $10 per family.
Each of the four wine and cheese tasting sessions cost $20 per person.
Spoiler alert - Ms Dibden's favoured wine and cheese pairings are:
