There are bound to be some tall tales of on-field exploits when the Tathra Sea Eagles host their triple-treat 10-year reunion this weekend.
The Sea Eagles claimed the Sapphire Coast AFL premiership in 2010, 2011 and 2012, but as a result of COVID limitations in recent years, the 10-year reunion for all three is being held as part of the coming weekend's round 15.
Incidentally, Tathra also won the 2013 premiership, but will keep the celebrations going next year for that one.
Not only will players past and present mark the occasion of the "three-peat" a decade ago, they will also celebrate the 30-year anniversary of the 1991 premiership win.
Luke Taylor was a new recruit to Tathra in 2010 under coach Brad McBain and then captained the side the following year. He has since surpassed 150 games with the Sea Eagles (back in 2020).
"It will be great to get some of the ex-players to the game and we'll reminisce with a few beers," Taylor said.
"I'm sure we'll talk about whose team was better!
"Our stats will go through the roof I'm sure - we will all whack a bit of mayonnaise on them!"
Taylor said Tathra was an "amazing" club to play for during those premiership-winning years.
"The club was flying then, on and off the field.
"There was a really good core group steering the ship."
McBain coached the winning sides in 2010 and '11, and Luke Mundy in 2012, before Taylor took over the reins himself in 2013.
He said team manager Kevin May was also a key component of the coaching staff during that time - himself a veteran of the 1991 premiership side.
"We developed a fierce rivalry with Batemans Bay in those years," Taylor said.
"We would've been the two best teams in the comp for several years and the rivalry was good for both clubs."
All three premierships were played against the Bay - "and we got the chocolates in all three" Taylor said proudly.
"It was a successful era - there was a good club dynamic."
Tathra will host the Bega Bombers at Lawrence Park on Saturday, August 13. There will be the ladies game at 12.30pm before the senior men at 2.30pm - with plenty of stories shared on the sideline no doubt.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
