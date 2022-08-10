A Tathra man alleged to have set a 54-year-old woman's house on fire before throwing her to the ground has been released on bail with strict conditions.
Trevor Karlsson, 69, appeared at Bega Local Court on Tuesday August 8 via video from custody.
He appeared for a bail application, after being charged with damaging property with intent to endanger life and common assault in July 2022.
He has yet to enter a plea.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Liza Brown said the prosecution believed Mr Karlsson should not be released as he was a risk to the community, could endanger the safety of alleged victims, or interfere with witnesses and evidence.
She said the main reason for their opposition to release was the weight of the alleged crime.
"It carries at maximum of 25 years' imprisonment," she said.
Sgt Brown said the strength of the prosecution's case came from police having found DNA evidence that could link Mr Karlsson to the matters before the court - awaiting forensic analysis.
She said the alleged victim had identified Mr Karlsson, and that he had also appeared in court with burns to his forehead at the last court listing date.
Mr Karlsson's solicitor Sharon Ramdson said the victim's identification was "an assumption" since she had identified a man "wearing black clothing and a ski mask".
Ms Ramdson said she accepted there were "unacceptable risks" for releasing Mr Karlsson from jail based on the charge of damaging property with intent to endanger life.
However she argued the only "strong circumstantial evidence" in the prosecution's case was a piece of clothing found at her client's home identified by the complainant.
She also argued the complainant's vehicle was initially set alight which ultimately engulfed her cabin - but the description of the accused pushing her towards the house was her own "perception" of events.
Ms Ramdson said reports would have to be collected from experts and "lengthy delays" were likely while forensic evidence was prepared.
"There is nothing to suggest in the fact sheet that he poses a risk to the community generally", she said.
Magistrate Doug Dick said the most serious charge would require the jurisdiction of a higher court, but it would likely be at least six months before the matter leaves local court, with further delays expected if the matter goes to trial.
Magistrate Dick said he was satisfied the bail conditions would "provide sufficient protection to the community".
Mr Karlsson was granted bail providing he not go within 80km of Bega, unless appearing for court.
Mr Karlsson must also live with his daughter in Queanbeyan and not leave the house unless in her company. An acceptable person must also deposit $10,000 dollars for his release.
He was told he must report to police daily, present during police curfew compliance checks, and obey all directions.
Mr Karlsson was told to surrender his passport within seven days.
Mr Karlsson's matter was scheduled to reappear at Bega Local Court on September 13.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
