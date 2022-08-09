First electric mower joins Bega council's fleet

Bega Valley Shire Council's fleet recently welcomed its first electric mower.
Fleet facilities coordinator Deon Constance said the zero-turn mower was purchased to replace a diesel engine mower that had reached its end of life.
"This new mower is a great step to reduce our carbon footprint within our operations," Mr Constance said.
"We're pleased this will also improve conditions for our staff as there is less impact from vibrations, less noise and no exposure to emissions."
Mr Constance said the quieter machine would also allow for "increased productivity" during earlier hours of the day.
"We will be able to mow earlier in our urban areas with less disruption to residents," he said.
"It also requires a lot less maintenance with less associated costs when compared to traditional diesel mowers.
"With no combustible engine it is also lighter - half the operating weight of its diesel equivalent. This allows for a higher quality cut with less damage to softer grassed areas, providing a nicer looking finish.
"This also means we can have our crews service areas much sooner after it's rained."
The new electric mower has been in action servicing the Bega urban area, with plans be used in other areas of the shire in the future.
