Live painters help raise thousands for Bega Valley cancer patients

Over $4350 was raised towards Bega Valley Can Assist at a live artwork fundraiser hosted at Wheelers in Pambula on Saturday, August 6.
The fundraiser brought around 43 guests together for an evening of fine food and the auction of an artwork that was painted live by Tura Beach artist Glenn Morton and his sister Ann.
Wheelers Seafood Restaurant owner Jacqui Smith said the idea had been suggested to her by Mr Morton and she had found it an exciting new way to raise funds for people dealing with cancer in the Bega Valley.
"Glenn and Ann started with a blank canvas and throughout the night they created a really beautiful piece of art that was then auctioned off by Frankie," Ms Smith said.
"It was such a unique night and having Michelle Pettigrove and Frankie J Holden add their sparkle, really helped," she added.
The original artwork was bought at auction by Bega Valley couple Michael and Carolyn Saukeld for a total of $2000. The Saukelds said they had been "absolutely in love" with the piece.
"The night was fun and fresh and everyone raved about the food put on by our head chef Leon Poi, which was enhanced by donations from our local organizations," she said.
Ms Smith said she was thankful to Narooma Seafood for their Albacore tuna, Great Ocean Foods for the Cowra lamb and Gippsland Jersey for their cream.
Ms Smith said she was particularly happy that the funds being raised would be delivered to people "working on the ground who will have a much better idea of what is really needed".
"We love the fact that it's a local charity and that all the funds will be going directly towards practical outcomes for residents in the Bega Valley," Ms Smith said.
Ms Smith said she was looking forward to hosting more fundraisers like this in the future.
"We've all been touched by someone who has had cancer, myself included and so I'm always very keen to support charities that are steeped in cancer research or support," she said.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
