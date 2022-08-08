Helping hand for heritage-listed properties

Four local heritage-listed properties are to benefit from the latest round of Small Heritage Grants.
The grants were established by Bega Valley Shire Council and Heritage NSW to provide funding support on a dollar-for-dollar basis for heritage property owners to complete works that support the ongoing conservation and restoration of heritage buildings and sites across the shire.
Bega Valley Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick said these grants were important to ensure our heritage was protected and preserved through any required works.
"People in our region are proud of their local history, and our heritage is a significant part of the shire," Mr Fitzpatrick said.
The 2022 grants will be used to repair roof leaks and replace facia boards at Kameruka Hall and replace the flood damaged floors in the gaol section of a property at Pericoe Road, Towamba.
The roof at Bega Uniting Church complex will undergo repairs, and the Candelo Post Office building will have external painting works carried out to avert further deterioration of the southern wall and chimneys.
This program is jointly funded by Bega Valley Shire Council and the NSW Government.
Council, in conjunction with Heritage NSW, also provides a heritage advisor service that can assist property owners in heritage conservation and can provide advice through the application process.
