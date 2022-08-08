Lawn bowls runs in the blood of Narooma's Breust family

Narooma local Sandra Breust is a champion lawn bowler who has passed her talent down three generations.
Her son John and grandson Jay have their own hefty haul of medals from Narooma Bowling Club, while her 10-year granddaughter Ella and two-year old great-grandson BJ show great potential.
"Mum is really good, but she doesn't brag," John said.
"She has been the women's club champion for years and years and there is not much around the club and district that she hasn't won."
It was 25 years ago when Sandra followed her late husband Garry on to the bowling green.
Twenty years later, her grandson Jay played in the Australian Open in 2017 when he was only 19 years old.
Her son John has won Narooma Bowling Club's singles and pairs championships, as well as triples championships when he played with his father Garry and son Jay.
"Me, Dad and and Jay played together and I don't think anyone at the club has done that before.
"We have [also] won the mixed fours with me, Mum, Jay and a friend," John said.
In the first year that Jay started playing, aged just 14, he was selected for the state juniors.
He went on to play in the NSW Under 25 Open.
John said Jay "has always got to play with the best of the best".
Some of his mates from the state team include Aaron Wilson and Ellen Ryan who won gold medals at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games this month.
Despite Jay's success, John said "he still thinks the triples championship with Pop, me and him is his best achievement"
Jay's younger sister Ella has also been drawn into the game.
Ella started joining her grandmother Sandra for the club's Sunday games and big brother Jay has been coaching her.
She played in championships the past two years, and wants to play for the Blues like her big brother.
Jay's sponsor, Drakes Pride, one of the big bowls companies, also provided the 10-year old with balls and clothes.
"It is just a matter of how quickly she gets into it before Drakes Pride take her on full-time," John said.
Jay used to earn a living through bowls, but has taken a step back now that he is married and has two children.
"Little BJ (Byron) is two and he is already throwing bowls," John said.
BJ and Ella are as close as they can be "so there is a fair chance they will be playing together down the track", he added.
"Me and Ella are going to play in the mixed pairs this year, but she always wants to play with Jay because he is the better player," John said.
"It runs in the blood and each generation gets better."
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
