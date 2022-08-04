Three Merimbula bowlers to represent NSW against Queensland

Three Merimbula bowlers will represent NSW in upcoming matches against Queensland, to be played in Sydney (August 20/21) and Brisbane (August 22/23).
The three are Reese Finn-Young who will represent NSW in the U18s in Brisbane, Emma Pettit in the ladies over 40 category and Michael Wilks also in the over 40s.
Michael has a wealth of experience having played multiple games at state level and been a former Australian international skipper. As Reese's coach he is particularly pleased with her progress.
"Over a period of time Reese has been recognised as a potential state player. She was in the Dubbo 7-aside game selection which took place the last time the juniors were reviewed," he said.
At just 14 years of age Reese is playing in the U18s and Michael says, has the potential to go even further.
"There are eight in the squad going to Queensland and that was reduced from 25. Four of those eight players will be selected for the nationals," Michael explained.
"Reese has been given the coveted role of the singles position in Queensland and has a great chance of selection.
"She's the only female junior in NSW to be selected for a Commonwealth Games Scholarship, a financial contribution to her training over the next four years," Michael said.
"She's just 14 but she's a bit of a stand out."
Reese has been bowling for four years now and was an original member of the junior academy set up at Club Sapphire to encourage young entrants to the game.
"She trains every Wednesday morning and Friday afternoon with senior players and Sundays with the junior academy.
"What's driven her game is playing against more mature players and it's given her confidence," Michael said.
As well as having Michael as her coach, fellow Merimbula bowler and state representative, Emma Pettit is Reese's mentor.
Emma was originally selected in the over 40s squad prior to COVID. She has won not only the club singles and the regional singles but is a member of the winning state pennant open gender team.
"She is the first female player to win at that level. She is also not far from being selected in the NSW Open side. She is in the top 20 from which 12 will be selected," Michael said.
Emma is skipping a rink in the eight lady team against Queensland in Sydney.
Michael was also selected for NSW representation prior to COVID and regained his position with three performances including several zone titles.
As bowls development officer at Club Sapphire, Michael's wealth of experience is obviously paying dividends for Merimbula's bowlers.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
