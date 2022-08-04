Tathra honours club culture with Indigenous round

The Tathra Sea Eagles have a very special home game coming up this weekend as they host their Indigenous round.
It's the Sea Eagles' first home game since round seven in mid-June.
Advertisement
Given NAIDOC Week was celebrated in July, this is also the first time since then Tathra can celebrate its own Indigenous players and club links on home turf.
Angela Bower from the club said the player's jumpers had been designed by James Scott and proudly represent the connection of the players with each other and their club.
She said James and their three sons all play in the first grade side and there were several other Indigenous players across the women's and reserves teams too.
As well as current players, the day will also acknowledge past players and club members.
Angela said this year would be especially significant as they honour and pay respects to Les Aldridge, a former Tathra and Bega player, who died last month.
"Les used to come every year to present the jumpers and give the players a bit of a talk about how significant it is to respect culture and each other," she said.
This weekend, Les's son Dillon will have that honour, while Michelle Scott will perform the welcome to country.
Tathra Beach Country Club hosts four games of league on Saturday, August 6.
Merimbula is playing Batemans Bay in the under 18s at 10.30, before Tathra's reserves take the field against the Bay at noon.
The She Eagles league tag play Narooma at 1.30, with first grade kick off at 2.30pm.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.