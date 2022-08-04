Eden woman convicted, fined for driving with meth in her system

An Eden woman has been issued hefty fines for drug-related charges she says have since motivated her to start drug and alcohol counselling.
Linda Chantel Cunning, 38, appeared unrepresented in Eden local Court on Wednesday, August 3, for a charge of driving with an illicit drug in her blood (second offence), from an incident in March 2022.
Police prosecutor sergeant Liza Brown said the woman had a record of similar offending.
Ms Cunning pleaded guilty to driving with methylamphetamine in her system. She said she did not want to be back in court again and so was turning to drug and alcohol counselling to assist in her recovery.
Magistrate Doug Dick told Ms Cunning he hoped she would attend the counselling because that type of offending carried "big fines" and a "bad record".
She was convicted and fined $1500 and was disqualified from driving for six months, until February 2023.
Ms Cunning also appeared in court for a charge of possessing equipment for administering prohibited drugs. The court heard the objects in question were two glass pipes.
For possession of the pipes Ms Cunning was convicted and fined $1000.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
