Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Eden man claims he suffered 'medical episode' during alleged assault of parking ranger

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated August 4 2022 - 5:34am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An 80-year-old man has been released on good behaviour after the court heard he was having a medical episode during an incident with a parking ranger.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.