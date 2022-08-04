Eden man claims he suffered 'medical episode' during alleged assault of parking ranger

An 80-year-old man has been released on good behaviour after the court heard he was having a medical episode during an incident with a parking ranger.
Eden man John Collins pleaded guilty to a charge of common assault in Eden Local Court on Wednesday, August 3.
The court heard Mr Collins had parked in a disabled parking space while visiting the chemist and newsagency in Eden.
Although Mr Collins does live with a disability and uses a walking stick to help with his mobility, his parking permit had expired.
Mr Collins' solicitor said her client saw the parking ranger and approached him, but at the time suffered a blocked artery "falling into the ranger" and "grabbing the ranger to support himself" from falling on to the road where a bus was approaching.
She said Mr Collins swore during the incident, before police were called to attend the incident.
Police prosecutor sergeant Liza Brown asked magistrate Doug Dick to take into consideration that the ranger was in a vulnerable position at the time due to his work.
"My job is to protect people going about their job," said Magistrate Dick.
The magistrate was lenient however, and said given the circumstances, the man's age, and his "exceptionally clean record", Mr Collins would be released without conviction.
Magistrate Dick said the man would be given a conditional release order, and be expected to be on good behaviour for the next 12 months.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
