Petrol, food, electricity - it seems the price of everything is going up.
What about rents?
Since May this year, the Reserve Bank of Australia has lifted its key cash rate from 0.10 per cent to 1.85 per cent. The cash rate influences the interest rate that banks charge on home loans,
One could reasonably assume landlords pass their higher mortgage interest rate costs on to their tenants?
CoreLogic's Quarterly Rental Review Report found that rents for houses and units in regional Australia increased by 10.8 per cent in the 12 months to June 2022.
That was larger than the 9.1 per cent rise recorded across the capital cities.
However, it turns out that rental rates are predominantly influenced by supply and demand, rather than changes in interest rates.
Local real estate agents said that while demand remains high and the shortage of rental accommodation continues, there has been little change in rents in recent months.
Julie Rutherford, principal of Julie Rutherford Real Estate, has not seen much change in rents from Bermagui landlords.
"It was just the demand for property that has pushed up rents," Ms Rutherford said.
"In the heights of COVID, people wanted to get outside of the cities and were willing to pay whatever it took."
The good news is that is beginning to change, Ms Rutherford said, as people start to drift back to the cities.
Ms Rutherford said there is still strong demand but landlords understand that locals cannot afford to pay very high rent.
"They don't buy here to make lots of money," she said. "They are buying to come here and live when they retire."
Paul Griffin, principal of LJ Hooker in Bega, said very few of the almost 400 properties on its rental register are vacant.
"For every rental property you have a number of applications from quality tenants looking to move to the area."
He said three of the biggest employers in the area - the cheese factory, hospital and council - are all based in Bega which attracts people to move there.
There has been no movement in rental prices in Narooma either although demand remains very strong, said Ben Bate, principal of Ben Bate Real Estate.
"We are yet to experience any indicators of landlords placing pressure on rents based on mortgage rates," he said.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
